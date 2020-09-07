Gandhi Market labourers stage demonstration

Tiruchi

07 September 2020 18:30 IST

Labourers at Gandhi Market, owing allegiance to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and Labour Liberation Front, staged a demonstration in front of the Collector’s Office in the city on Monday demanding steps to reopen the Gandhi Market.

The agitators demanded steps to vacate the interim injunction against opening the Gandhi Market granted by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

The CITU and the LLF had announced a ‘waiting agitation’ in front of the Collector’s Office to press for the demand. However, following talks with district officials they withdrew the agitation.

