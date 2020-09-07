Tiruchirapalli

Gandhi Market labourers stage demonstration

Labourers working in Gandhi Market and affiliated to CITU stage a protests in front of the Collectorate in Tiruchi on Monday.

Labourers at Gandhi Market, owing allegiance to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and Labour Liberation Front, staged a demonstration in front of the Collector’s Office in the city on Monday demanding steps to reopen the Gandhi Market.

The agitators demanded steps to vacate the interim injunction against opening the Gandhi Market granted by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

The CITU and the LLF had announced a ‘waiting agitation’ in front of the Collector’s Office to press for the demand. However, following talks with district officials they withdrew the agitation.

