Gandhi Market, a hotbed of child labourers

Gandhi market, which houses a number of vegetable, grocery and meat shops, has become a vulnerable place for child labourers.

According to a statistics, 38 child labourers employed in various shops were rescued in 2016-17 alone. During May and June, eight child labourers were rescued. Most of them were from Varaganeri and Tharanallur areas and they were in the age group of 12 to 14.

It was learnt that they dropped out of schools due to poverty and lack of commitment from their parents. Some of them were said to have been lured by traders for paltry wages. Apart from vegetable and grocery shops, they were employed in meat shops too. “It seems that Gandhi market becomes a vulnerable place for child labourers. There is a clear demand for daily wage workers in various retail and wholesale shops. Local boys, who are loitering in the area without proper parental care, have become target of some of the traders,” says S. Thiyagarajan, City Coordinator, Childline, Tiruchi. Though the activists attribute many reasons for the issue, poverty and alcoholic habit of parents were said to be the prime reason. Some children had been influenced by adults and traders by offering money. “For the children, whose families are in the grip of poverty, ₹ 50 or ₹ 100 is a big sum. Traders, who begin by offering menial jobs, gradually employ them in trade with paltry wages. Sadly, some of them have become addicted to alcohol as they earn money at the tender age,” Mr. Thiyagarajan said.

The rescued children were readmitted in their respective schools to continue studies. They would be monitored for at least six months. Special focus would be given to prevent child labourers in Gandhi market, he added.