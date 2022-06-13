Gaming addiction leave parents concerned

Parents in the city are increasingly concerned about gaming addiction among children. Children as young as 10 years have grown addicted to online games, which doctors says has a negative impact on their emotional, psychological, social and academic lives.

Loss of appetite, irregular sleep patterns, asocial behaviour, and poor academic performance are among the early signs which indicate that a person has become addicted to gaming, according to mental health experts.

Of late there is a spurt in cases of students hooked to games being taken for mental health counselling. According to K. Ramakrishnan, Managing Director of Asthma Hospitals and Research, the hospital has received about 75 to 80 cases in the past six months.

Addiction to gaming was diagnosed only when the parents took the children to psychiatrists to examine their sudden decline in academic performance or display of violent behaviour. “The number of children addicted to gaming could be significantly higher as parents only bring their children when they become extremely violent,” said Dr. Ramakrishnan.

According to A. Niranjana Devi, professor, Department of Psychiatry, K.A.P Viswanatham Government Medical College, the most concerning aspect about these games is that there is no end to it. “Children have become so immersed in these games that they have lost interest in studies, social lives or other healthy hobbies.”

Teenagers are more likely to become addicted to online gaming, and the stage at which they are in is vital for their personality development. “Limiting screen time and encouraging them to pursue hobbies are the only way to keep kids from becoming aggressive and socially withdrawn,” said Dr. Devi.

Parents need to be watchful and monitor their behavioural patterns when the child is not allowed to use gadgets. “Consider the situation alarming if they refuse to eat, get stubborn with their demands, and engage in self-harming behaviour to gain attention. Parents should spend some quality time with their kids and keep track of how much screen time they spend each day," Dr. Ramakrishnan said.