Indoor games at COVID Care Centres

11 August 2020 18:35 IST

THANJAVUR

Indoor games facilities are made available at the COVID-19 Care Centres to help inmates overcome the stress.

In a press release, Collector M.Govinda Rao said that carrom and chess boards have been made available at the Care Centres at Vallam, Pattukottai and Kumbakonam so that inmates could play the games. Further, yoga sessions were conducted to help them overcome emotional or physical tension, if any.

Meanwhile, comedy artist, “Robo” Shankar interacted with inmates of the Care Centres at Kumbakonam and Pattukottai on August 11 with a humorous talk. He entertained the inmates by enacting some comedy scenes he had performed in the cinemas.