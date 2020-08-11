Tiruchirapalli

Indoor games at COVID Care Centres

THANJAVUR

Indoor games facilities are made available at the COVID-19 Care Centres to help inmates overcome the stress.

In a press release, Collector M.Govinda Rao said that carrom and chess boards have been made available at the Care Centres at Vallam, Pattukottai and Kumbakonam so that inmates could play the games. Further, yoga sessions were conducted to help them overcome emotional or physical tension, if any.

Meanwhile, comedy artist, “Robo” Shankar interacted with inmates of the Care Centres at Kumbakonam and Pattukottai on August 11 with a humorous talk. He entertained the inmates by enacting some comedy scenes he had performed in the cinemas.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 11, 2020 6:36:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/games/article32326867.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story