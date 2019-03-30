Gaja relief yet to be released

THANJAVUR

The Thanjai District Cauvery Farmers Protection Association has called upon the government to release relief assistance to the banana and betel leaves cultivators who have lost their crop in cyclone Gaja.

In a memorandum addressed to the Agriculture Secretary, the association secretary, Sundara Vimalanathan, said that banana and betelvine cultivated on hundreds of acres in Kumbakonam, Thiruvaiyaru, Papanasam and Thiruvidaimaruthur taluks were damaged in the Gaja fury.

The cultivators were yet to get any relief assistance for the loss suffered by them due to the cyclone. The government should ensure that the loss suffered by the horticulture farmers be compensated at the earliest.

Further, the association also urged the government to hike the incentive for cultivating seed paddy from ₹8 per kilogram to ₹20 and also ensure that the entire seed paddy produced by the farmers be procured by the government.

Stating that four years ago the sales consideration was released to the seed paddy cultivating farmers with in a fortnight, now the payment is being effected after one-and-half months resulting in financial burden on the ryots.

Alleging that the inferior quality and adulterated seed paddy was sold to the farmers by private seed paddy traders in Kumbakonam and Kabisthalam areas during the last samba season, the association urged the government to initiate legal action against those who sold such inferior quality seeds.