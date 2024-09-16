Gadkari’s visit raises hopes of Vikravandi-Thanjavur highway project getting a push

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari’s inspection of the progress of the long-delayed Vikravandi-Kumbakonam-Thanjavur national highway development last week has raised hopes that the project would finally get a much-needed push.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project is widely considered to be an important infrastructure development for the delta region. The Minister observed that it was an important corridor for the development of Villupuram, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Tiruvarur, and Thanjavur districts.

The project, he conceded, had run into a long delay as it was scheduled to have been completed by September 2020. The whole project, he said, was delayed because of various factors, including Cyclone Gaja, the COVID-19 pandemic, and delay in land acquisition.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Minister, about 95% of the work on two packages of the project — Thanjavur to Cholapuram and Cholapuram to Sethiyathope — have been completed. The NHAI had decided to terminate the contract of the other package and go for fresh tender. The work would be started as soon as possible, he said.

The Minister’s inspection and his assurances on the project has raised hopes among Kumbakonam residents. “The project had been moving at a snail’s pace. The Minister’s personal inspection of the project has raised big hopes among us. We wish the highway section between Cholapuram and Thanjavur would be fully completed and opened for traffic soon. We hope that the other package too would be executed expeditiously following the Minister’s visit,” said A. Giri, a resident of Kumbakonam.

The four-lane Cholapuram-Thanjavur section runs for 48 km and includes two bypass sections, four major bridges and 15 vehicular underpasses/flyovers. The Sethiyathope-Cholapuram section runs for a distance of about 50 km and includes three bypasses, four major bridges and 20 VUPs/flyovers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emphasising the need for expediting the construction of the Vikravandi-Sethiyathope section, V. Sathiyanarayanan, Secretary, All Traders Associations of Kumbakonam, said this was a vital section for commerce and tourism as it connected important places such as Neyveli, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, and Tiruvarur. Pointing out that the next mahamaham festival is scheduled for 2028, he said it was essential that the project was executed on a war footing.

“The development of the highway section has been going on for several years. The delay in the project has resulted in increased travel time, traffic congestion, and accidents,” Mr. Sathiyanarayanan said in a representation addressed to the Minister.

He urged the Minister to upgrade the Kumbakonam-T. Palur-Jayamkondam-Vridhachalam-Ulundurpet State highway as a national highway and connect it to the Golden Quadrilateral.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.