Gabion grade wall being built to strengthen a stretch of Kollidam river bund at Anbil

The Water Resources Department has begun constructing a gabion grade wall at a vulnerable stretch of the Kollidam bund at Anbil and plans to build a similar structure at Kariyamanickam near Tiruchi to strengthen the bund. The Kollidam serves as an important flood carrier in the State.

The river bund at both the stretches had repeatedly suffered erosions during heavy discharges in recent years. At least on two occasions — in October 2022 and in July-August this year — the WRD had to reinforce the stretches with huge boulders when there was heavy discharge in the river. Vertical slips were reported on the river bund in 2022. Timely detection of the erosion had averted major breaches.

After the erosion in August this year, K. Manivasan, Additional Chief Secretary of the Water Resources Department, inspected the spot at Kariyamanickam and instructed the officials to submit proposals to put in place permanent protection measures to prevent recurrence of such erosions in future.

In an attempt to find a permanent solution to the recurring problem, the department had mooted the construction of gabion walls, which are large cage/box like structures filled with rocks held together by wire mesh that helps prevent erosion and retain a slope.

A long-term solution

Stacked with granite stones, the wall would be a long-term solution to protect the river bank from being damaged during peak discharges in the river, the WRD sources told The Hindu.

Work on construction of the gabion wall is under way on the left bank of the river at Anbil as part of the flood mitigation work being executed at an estimated cost of about ₹6.83 crore. The wall is being built for a length of about 150 metres. Over 75% of the work had already been completed and the rest is expected to be completed in a month’s time, the sources said.

The department has submitted to the government a proposal to build a gabion grade wall for a length of about 380 metres at Kariyamanickam, which is close to the Upper Anicut (Mukkombu). This is estimated to cost approximately ₹15 crore. The government sanction was expected soon, the sources said.