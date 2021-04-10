GA canal modernisation work begins

THANJAVUR

10 April 2021 23:47 IST

It is a source for irrigation for 2.25 lakh acres

The Grand Anicut canal modernisation project aimed at ensuring water for irrigation to rain-fed areas in Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts has begun.

The canal, created during the British rule, serves as a source for irrigation to around 2.25 lakh acres in Budalur, Orathanadu, Pattukottai, Peravurani areas in Thanjavur district and in some parts of Pudukottai district.

Initially, around 4200 cusecs of water was released into this canal from the Grand Anicut and it was gradually reduced to around 3500 cusecs during the irrigation periods in view of weakening of bunds and water regulators. To ensure sufficient water, it was decided to renovate and reconstruct certain water distribution mechanisms in the canal at a cost of ₹2639.15 crore and the foundation stone for the project was laid by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in February this year.

Cement concreting of the canal bed for a distance of 100 km, reconstruction of 1339 water regulators, reconstruction of 21 high-level bridges across the canal, repairing of 12 other bridges, reconstruction of 24 water regulators and rejuvenation of 308 water bodies linked to the canal would be taken up, according to the sources.