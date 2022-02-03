G. Aghila is new Director of NIT-T

G. Aghila

TIRUCHI

03 February 2022

G. Aghila, former Registrar In-Charge, National Institute of Technology-Puducherry (NITPY), Karaikal, assumed charge as Director, NIT-Tiruchi, on Thursday.

Ms. Aghila took over from G. Kannabiran, Director of IIIT, Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, who was posted as Director In-charge following completion of tenure of Mini Shaji Thomas.

Ms. Aghila, who would be the second woman Director of the 57-year old Institute, is a Professor of Computer Science and Engineering. A doctorate holder from Anna University, Chennai, her contribution has been significant in the fields of Block Chain, Big Data Analytics, Ontology Engineering, Cheminformatics and Artificial Intelligence, over her 32-year-long career.

"My priority is to make NIT-Tiruchi, which is currently the 9th best NIRF-ranked Engineering Institute, reach greater heights, and more visible at the national and global levels," Ms. Aghila said.

On Wednesday, she was given a warm send-off by the teaching faculty and non-teaching staff of NITPY. Colleagues expressed pride over a professor from NITPY which was earlier a mentee institution of NIT-T, assuming leadership of the mentor institution.

"I am sure NITTiruchi will compete with established IITs during Prof. Aghila's tenure," NITPY Director K. Sankaranarayanasamy said.