Future proprietors sensitised to govt. schemes

TIRUCHI

Prospective entrepreneurs gained insights into Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme, Unemployed Youth Employment Generation Programme, New Enterprise cum Entrepreneurship Development Scheme, and guidelines of New MSME Policy 2021, during the World Entrepreneurs Day celebration at Bharathidasan University earlier this week.

The day-long online event conducted by the university's Centre for Entrepreneurship and Skill Development, Department of Commerce and Financial Studies, included special lecture, debate and quiz competitions.

Detailing the policies and schemes that provide financial assistance for entrepreneurs at the career counselling camp on the occasion, G. Raveendran, General Manager, District Industries Centre, Tiruchi, urged future entrepreneurs to imbibe the traits of courage, perseverance and hard work to succeed in their ventures.

Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam said in his inaugural address that a career in entrepreneurship signifies independence. The Outcome Based Education System promotes student’s skills, creativity and innovation. Skill Acquisition with Nuanced Knowledge Ascendence for Lasting Progress (SANKALP) should be the prime determination of the students for achieving success, the Vice-Chancellor stressed.

C. Ramaswamy Desai, Consultant, C.R. Business Solutions, trained the participants on identifying and preparing business proposals. Conversion of business ideas into business strategies, selecting the successful business option, and preparation of project report constituted components of his presentation.

M. Selvam, Coordinator, Entrepreneurship and Skill Development, Department of Commerce and Financial Studies, said the takeaways of the event were insights into career opportunities and importance of entrepreneurship imbibed in patriotism.