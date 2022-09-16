Future market belongs to millets: Union Secretary

Special Correspondent THANJAVUR
September 16, 2022 19:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The importance of millets in future economy and nutritional security was stressed by Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries secretary Anita Praveen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delivering the inaugural address of the Open Day celebrations at the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, Thanjavur, on Friday the Union Secretary said that the future market belongs to millets and urged the farmers and entrepreneurs to utilise the research and development outcomes of NIFTEM-T for their commercial ventures.

She also released two publications – a compendium of “Novel Food Processing Technologies development by NIFTEM-T” and a coffee table booklet “Value-Added Products from Millets” on the occasion.

As part of the Open Day events, NIFTEM-T signed memorandums of understanding with Taylors University, Malaysia, for collaborative academic programmes and for transfer of technology with Cauvery Smart Foods and Agrotech Private Limited.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Students from various schools and colleges visited the institute and went through demonstration of technologies and machinery developed by NIFTEM-T displayed at the exhibition.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The exhibition will be open to public, farmers and entrepreneurs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app