Future market belongs to millets: Union Secretary

The importance of millets in future economy and nutritional security was stressed by Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries secretary Anita Praveen.

Delivering the inaugural address of the Open Day celebrations at the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, Thanjavur, on Friday the Union Secretary said that the future market belongs to millets and urged the farmers and entrepreneurs to utilise the research and development outcomes of NIFTEM-T for their commercial ventures.

She also released two publications – a compendium of “Novel Food Processing Technologies development by NIFTEM-T” and a coffee table booklet “Value-Added Products from Millets” on the occasion.

As part of the Open Day events, NIFTEM-T signed memorandums of understanding with Taylors University, Malaysia, for collaborative academic programmes and for transfer of technology with Cauvery Smart Foods and Agrotech Private Limited.

Students from various schools and colleges visited the institute and went through demonstration of technologies and machinery developed by NIFTEM-T displayed at the exhibition.

The exhibition will be open to public, farmers and entrepreneurs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.