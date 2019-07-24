Tiruchirapalli

Fuse call centre set up

A 24-hour Fuse Call centre established at the office of the Superintendent Engineer, TANGEDCO, at Thanjavur, was inaugurated on Wednesday.

Consumers can convey their grievance regarding power supply or disruption through the toll-free numbers 1912 and 1800 425 2898, according to an official release.

