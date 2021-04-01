Further spike in COVID-19 cases in central region

Tiruchi

01 April 2021 20:38 IST

The districts in the central region on Thursday reported 312 positive cases, among which 113 were from Thanjavur. Two deaths were reported in the region - one each in Nagapattinam and Thanjavur.

A 52-year-old man from Nagapattinam with a history of diabetes and a 68-year-old from Thanjavur with hypothyroidism succumbed to COVID-19.

Advertising

Advertising

Thanjavur continued the trend of registering a sharp rise with 113 fresh cases reported for the viral infection, and Tiruchi, 66. Despite the closure of schools and colleges, eight more students and two teachers at a school in Thanjavur reported positive. So far, 222 patients including students and teachers, from 16 schools have reported positive. However, 203 of them had been discharged from the hospital.

In Tiruvarur, 51 patients tested positive and Nagapattinam, 48. In Pudukottai, 17 patients reported positive, and in Karur, 10. Meanwhile, six patients in Ariyalur and one in Perambalur also reported positive.