Further drop in COVID-19 cases

The central districts on Thursday recorded 43 new cases of COVID-19, a drop compared to the previous days. The region recorded one death, in Thanjavur, according to the bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.
A 60-year-old man with a history of acute respiratory distress syndrome succumbed to the infection in Thanjavur.
Tiruchi and Nagapattinam reported 11 fresh positive cases each. Patients in both districts were isolated cases or were primary contacts. In Tiruchi, two patients who had been undergoing treatment for COVID at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged after recovering from the viral infection.
Meanwhile, all other districts in the region reported less than ten cases.
Karur and Tiruvarur reported six new cases. Among those who tested positive in Karur were residents from Thanthonrimalai and inter-district travellers.
Thanjavur reported a drop in cases, with only five patients testing positive on Thursday. A total of 38 patients who had been undergoing treatment at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital were discharged from the hospital. Meanwhile, Pudukottai reported three.
Ariyalur reported one case for the viral infection, while Perambalur reported no fresh cases for the second consecutive day.
