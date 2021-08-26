Further dip in new cases in delta region

The central region reported less than 250 fresh cases for the first time since the spike in cases during the second wave of COVID-19.

A total of 233 patients tested positive on Thursday. Six patients succumbed to the illness in the region. Among them, three hailed from Thanjavur, two from Pudukottai and one from Tiruchi.

The number of cases reported in most districts in the region showed a dip. Thanjavur district reported a significant drop in fresh cases. On Thursday, 59 patients reported positive in Thanjavur and 48 in Tiruchi.

Mayiladuthurai district recorded 29 fresh cases, Pudukottai 23, Nagapattinam 22, and Tiruvarur 20. In Ariyalur district, 12 patients reported positive and in Karur 11.

Perambalur continued to report the least number of fresh cases among the central districts with nine fresh cases on Thursday.

Vaccination camps

COVID-19 vaccines will be administered at the following vaccination camps in Tiruchi city on Friday:

Three hundred and fifteen doses of Covishield will be administered in each of the camps to be held at the following places:

Corporation School, North Devi street; Sree Vaijayanthee Vidyalaya Srirangam; Bishop Heber Higher Secondary School, Teppakulam; Keerthana Marriage Hall; Dr.Maduram Corporation Higher Secondary School, E.B. Road; St. Xavier's Primary School, Varaganeri; Corporation High School, Senthaneerpuram, Military Colony Middle School, Ponmalai; Al-Jamieathus Sadhik Matriculation School, Khajamalai; Orchard High School, K.K. Nagar; Community Hall, E.B. Colony; Corporation School, Khajapettai; St. John's Vestry Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School; Syed Murtuza High School, Palakkarai; Bishop Heber Higher Secondary School, Puthur; K. A. P. Viswanathan Higher Secondary School, Thillai Nagar; S.M. High School, Woraiyur; St. Antony's Primary School, Kattur and Mukkulathor Higher Secondary School, Tiruverumbur.

The camps will commence at 9.30 a.m, according to a press release from the Tiruchi Corporation.