Further dip in COVID-19 fresh cases

TIRUCHI

The central districts on Friday recorded a further dip in fresh cases for COVID-19 with 112 patients testing positive for the viral infection. The region recorded one death, in Tiruvarur, according to the bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

A 79-year-old man from Tiruvarur succumbed to the viral infection with a history of Parkinson's disease at a private hospital.

All districts in the region reported below 30 fresh cases for the viral infection on Friday.

Thanjavur and Tiruchi reported 24 fresh COVID-19 cases for the viral infection. Patients in both districts were isolated cases or were primary contacts, inter-district travellers and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses. In Tiruchi, two patients who had been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged after recovering from the viral infection.

Nagapattinam reported 18 fresh cases while 13 patients tested positive in both Pudukottai and Karur. Among them were local index cases and patients with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses and Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses. In Karur, residents hailing from Kulithalai, Kadavur and Thanthonrimalai tested positive.

In Tiruvarur, 12 patients reported positive for the viral infection on Friday.

Ariyalur reported a further drop in cases with only six fresh cases reported for the viral infection. Three of the six patients hailed from Ariyalur block, while one each hailed from Sendurai, Andimadam and Jayankondam. Meanwhile, in Perambalur, two patients tested positive, of which one each hailed from Veppanthattai and Veppur blocks.