Further delay in completion of escalators project in Tiruchi

Pandemic and lockdown have been cited as major factors

The raging COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown clamped to curb spread of infection have led to further delay in completion of the escalators project at the Tiruchi railway junction.

With civil engineering works pending, the commissioning of the two escalators at the railway junction is expected to take some more time.

Major junction

Tiruchi railway junction — a major station in Southern Railway zone — was sanctioned two escalators. One was to be installed near the station’s main entrance and the other at the second entry at Kallukuzhi.

Funds to the tune of ₹ 2.6 crore was sanctioned by Southern Railway for creation of the facility, which was aimed at further improving passenger amenities at the junction.

The railway station already has a subway and an end-to-end foot overbridge connecting all platforms.

Preliminary works began last year with provision of one escalator adjoining the foot overbridge close to the parcel office located near the station’s main entrance and the other close to the foot overbridge at the Kallukuzhi second entry.

The entire project was planned for completion by March 2020, said a railway official.

However, the project had to be extended by a few more months. The announcement of lockdown in March-end due to COVID-19 pandemic resulted in further delay in completion of the project.

The official said the electrical portion of the escalators project had been completed, while civil engineering works were pending on both sides.

Labour shortage

Also, the progress of the project had become slow due to non-availability of skilled labourers.

Nearly 80% of the works had been completed at present with civil engineering works pending, the official further said.

Divisional railway authorities hope to complete the remaining works in the near future. The movement of escalators coming up on both sides would be in an upward direction.

Tiruchi railway junction’s first escalator connecting platforms 2 and 3 from the subway was commissioned in February 2016.