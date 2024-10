Furniture worth ₹ 2.68 lakh was donated to the Peravurani government taluk hospital on Wednesday. The donation was made by the CreditAccess Gramin Limited, a Bengaluru-based micro-financing institution, through its CSR arm – CreditAccess India Foundation, according to official sources.

