Funds sanctioned for salaries of temporary teacher appointees

January 20, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The school management committees of government schools in the district have completed the process of appointing temporary teachers.

Funds have been sanctioned for paying salaries for these teachers for four months - from January to April, according to official sources.

The temporary teachers, most of them volunteers with B.Ed. qualification enrolled under Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme, have been posted in vacancies in Government High and Higher Secondary Schools.

Graduate teachers are paid monthly salary of ₹ 10,000, and those appointed for vacancies at higher secondary level receive ₹ 12,000. The monthly salary for a secondary grade teacher is ₹ 7,500.

The appointment of the temporary teachers has come as a huge relief for the limited number of regular teachers who were assigned the task of deputation to neighbouring schools that had faced faculty shortage to complete portions.

The work currently assigned to the temporary teachers at a time when the school education department has started the first revision exam, is to brush up the memory of the students for the subsequent exam in the afternoon hours.

Their presence will also be of immense utility for the department for conduct of practical exams for SSLC and Plus Two.

The department is also contemplating utilising the services of these temporary teachers for valuation work.

Statewide, 13,331 vacancies were filled with temporary teachers - 4,989 in primary and middle schools, 5,154 teachers in high schools, and 3,188 teachers in higher-secondary schools.