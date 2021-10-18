Funds sanctioned, but woes of guest lecturers continue

About two weeks after sanction of funds, guest lecturers in most of the government arts and science colleges are yet to receive their salary dues for five months.

It was after repeated representations that the government sanctioned funds for guest lecturers in second shift initially and for those in first shift subsequently.

However, barring a handful of colleges, guest lecturers in most of the 149 government arts and science colleges have not yet received their salaries, according to an affected teacher.

Already in deep debts, the guest lecturers are now at the mercy of their respective principals who take their own time for disbursing the amounts, he rued.

The problem could be rectified in the event of the Director of Collegiate Education instructing Regional Joint Directors to secure Action Taken Reports on salary disbursal from the principals of the government arts and science colleges, another teacher said.

According to the teachers, the salary disbursal has not been carried out in more than 90 percent of the government arts and science colleges.

The Bursar and Principal must be held responsible if the salary dues are not credited into the bank accounts of the guest lecturers in time such that the teachers can breathe free for the Deepavali festival, the affected teachers emphasised.

Likewise, the government must also make sure that the monthly salaries are disbursed before fifth of the subsequent month. “We are even prepared to wait for 10 days. But, things get worse when the salary payment is delayed by 20 days every month,” a representative of the guest lecturers in government arts and science colleges said.