Fun, games and innovation aplenty at Pragyan 2023

March 28, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST

NIT-T’s three-day techno-managerial programme proves a hit with visitors

Physicist Atul Gurtu interacts with a humanoid robot as part of Pragyan at National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Late-night concerts by electronic dance music (EDM) duo Lost Stories and progressive fusion band The Pineapple Express on Sunday brought down the curtains on Pragyan, the annual techno-managerial festival of the National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi (NIT-T). The festival culminated on Sunday.

With three days of special events related to industrial talks, multi-player games, art, entertainment shows and robotics exhibitions, Pragyan 2023 stood out for hosting a completely offline programme for visitors.

Inaugurated by Suresh Chandra Suman, Director (Mines), NLC India Limited on Thursday, in the presence of G. Aghila, Director, NIT-T, the festival kicked off on a loud note with ‘Old Town Road’ garnering a huge crowd, engine roars and cheers as races were held on a platform specially built for the event.

Group Captain Pargunan Eshwaran, a distinguished Indian Air Force officer, delivered a lecture on the IAF and his personal experiences in the field.

‘Robowars’, one of Pragyan’s biggest events, was a crowd puller, where four bots, hailing from different parts of south India battled to death, to be crowned champion. The event was followed by a lecture by Atul Gurtu, a high energy physicist.

‘SCIEnt’, a multi-disciplinary innovation centre, conducted an open house which featured innovations by the NIT-T students. Remote-controlled boat races at the ‘Jalyaan’ event tested participants in their design, and problem-solving skills.

