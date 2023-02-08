Full, partial cancellation of some trains to facilitate track doubling work at Madurai

February 08, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

:

Southern Railway has announced full and partial cancellation of some train services and diversion of some others to facilitate track doubling work at Madurai Junction.

FULL CANCELLATION OF TRAIN SERVICES: The Chennai - Karaikudi Pallavan Express (12605) scheduled to leave on February 16, 17, 20, 21,23,24,27,28 and March 3 and Karaikudi - Chennai Pallavan Express (12606) scheduled to leave on February 17, 18, 21, 22, 24,25, 28, March 1 and 4 will be fully cancelled.

The Tiruchi - Thiruvananthapuram - Tiruchi Intercity Expresses (22627 / 22628) scheduled to leave on March 2 and 3 will be fully cancelled. The Villupuram - Madurai Express (16867) scheduled to leave on March 5 and Madurai - Villupuram Express (16868) scheduled to leave on March 6 will be fully cancelled.

PARTIAL CANCELLATION: The Chennai - Madurai - Chennai Tejas Expresses (22671/22672) will be partially cancelled between Tiruchi and Madurai from February 10 to March 5. The train will not run from Tiruchi to Madurai on the mentioned dates.

The Madurai - Chennai Vaigai Express (12636) will be partially cancelled between Kudal Nagar and Madurai from February 17 to March 3. The Chennai - Madurai Vaigai Express (12635) will be partially cancelled between Kudal Nagar and Madurai from February 16 to March 2. The train will not run from Kudal Nagar to Madurai on the mentioned dates.

The Madurai - Chennai Pandian Express (12638) will be partially cancelled between Kudal Nagar and Madurai from February 16 to March 3. The Chennai- Madurai Pandian Express (12637) will be partially cancelled between Kudal Nagar and Madurai from February 15 to March 2. The train will not run from Kudal Nagar to Madurai on the mentioned dates.

The Villupuram - Madurai Express (16867) will be partially cancelled between Dindigul and Madurai till March 4. The Madurai - Villupuram Express (16868) will be partially cancelled between Dindigul and Madurai till March 5. The train will not run from Dindigul to Madurai on the mentioned dates.

The Mayiladuthurai - Sengottai Express (16847) is partially cancelled between Tiruchi and Sengottai on March 1, 2 and 3. The Sengottai - Mayiladuthurai Express (16848) is partially cancelled between Tiruchi and Sengottai on March 2, 3 and 4. The train will not run from Tiruchi to Sengottai on the mentioned dates.

DIVERSION OF TRAIN SERVICES: The Sengottai - Mayiladuthurai train (16848) will be diverted via Virudunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikudi, Tiruchi with stoppages at Manamadurai, Sivaganga, Karaikudi and Pudukottai railway stations from February 9 to March 1 and March 5 and 6.

The Guruvayur - Chennai express (16128) will be diverted via Virudunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikudi and Tiruchi with stoppages at Manamadurai, Sivaganga, Karaikudi and Pudukottai railway stations till March 5. The Chennai-Guruvayur express (16127) will be diverted via Karaikudi, Manamadurai and Virudunagar with stoppages at Karaikudi, Manamadurai and Virudunagar on March 1, 2 and 3, a Southern Railway press release said .