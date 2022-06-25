Fulfil poll promise of formation of Kumbakonam district: CPI

The Thanjavur North District Unit of CPI has exhorted the DMK government to fulfil its election promise of creating a new district with Kumbakonam as headquarters.

A resolution to this effect was passed at the unit’s conference held at Papanasam on Saturday. The party reminded the State government of its election promise and demanded the fulfilment of the DMK’s election promise of formulation of a new district with Kumbakonam as the district headquarters.

In another resolution, the party demanded the disbursement of ‘rayathuvari’ patta for Araiyapuramthattumal farmers in Papanasam block as per the Court orders.

Assignment of lands belonging to the Thanjavur Palace Devasthanam at Pandaravadai as per the ‘A’ register records to the landless farmers in Pandaravadai, transfer of land ownership to those residing on the lands belonging to Srinivasa Perumal temple, ‘108’ Sivalayam temple at Papanasam and Sri Palaivananathar temple, Thirupalathurai, distribution of house-site pattas to those residing in government poromboke and temple lands were the other resolutions passed at the district conference.

Resolutions urging the State government to take over a defunct private sugar mill at Thirumandakkudi and construction of a road over bridge at Papanasam, laying a new railway track from Kumbakonam to Virudhachalam via. Jayankondam, the revival of the stoppage at Papanasam railway station for all the express trains passing through Papanasam and the revival of all the trains that were operated prior to the outbreak of novel coronavirus were also passed at the conference.