Fugitive arrested

Mohammed Yusuf, 37, of Muthupettai, who fled to Qatar in 2005 after he was named in a criminal case filed by Muthupettai police, was apprehended on his return home on Saturday.

Muthupettai police obtained a look out circular notice and submitted it to the Immigration Department. Two days ago, the Immigration authorities at Tiruchi airport alerted Muthupettai police about the planned arrival of Mohammed Yusuf from Qatar on Saturday. A police team o rushed to the airport and secured the fugitive. He was remanded to judicial custody.