Frustrated guest lecturers wear black badges decrying denial of salary

Frustrated over being denied salary for four months, more than 600 guest lecturers in 10 government arts and science colleges in the central districts that were earlier constituent units of Bharathidasan University, registered their protest by wearing black badges to classes on Friday and Saturday.

“It is unfortunate that the Higher Education Department and the Bharathidasan University were taking turns to frustrate the guest lecturers,” Zonal Secretary of Association of University Teachers K. Raja said.

The Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy had, in response to representations made by the guest lecturers, directed State universities to settle the dues of the guest lecturers with effect from April 2021.

The State universities had stopped paying salary to the guest lecturers from April based on an official communication that the Government will bear the salary expenses from 2021-22.

However, there had not been any follow-up action by the government. According to sources, the teaching-learning process in the newly-converted government arts and science colleges could be severely impacted in the absence of effective action by the government.

The teachers are thoroughly frustrated and the students have also started empathising with the teachers who are now literally spending borrowed money for their travel expenses.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Collegiate Education has vested the responsibility of securing the salaries for the guest lecturers from the universities. The principals of the 41 new government arts and science colleges that were earlier constituent units of the various State universities have been advised to approach the Registrars of the State universities for settlement of the salary dues.

The guest lecturers are annoyed as most of the principals being regular employees of the universities, are reluctant to approach the Registrars with a sense of authority.

The stalemate, say representatives of teachers' associations, does not augur well for Tamil Nadu that has been priding itself of having made strides in gross enrolment ratio in higher education. The ground reality in these government colleges where rural students study in large numbers is in stark contrast to the ‘rosy picture of higher education projected by the government’, they say.