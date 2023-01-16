ADVERTISEMENT

Fruits, sweets distributed to devotees at Big Temple

January 16, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Fruits, vegetables, and sweets adorning the Nandi idol at Sri Brahadeeswarar temple (popularly known as Big Temple) here on maatu Pongal’ on Monday were distributed to devotees.

According to official sources, the Thanjavur Palace Devasthanam collected around two tonnes of fruits, vegetables, butter and sweets and decorated the huge granite idol of Nandi. Special arti and gho puja were performed on cows in front of the Nandi idol. The vegetables, fruits and sweets used for the decoration of the idol were later distributed to the devotees.

The Big Temple, a World Heritage Monument under the maintenance of the Archaeological Survey of India, has attracted a large number of tourists and devotees during the last three days of Pongal festivities.

Elaborate arrangements have been put in place by temple authorities in association with the police, expecting a surge in visitors to the temple complex for Kanum Pongal on Tuesday, sources added.

