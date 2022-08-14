Fruit park to come up at Tiruchi Collectorate

ADVERTISEMENT

In an attempt to raise awareness about raising trees, the district administration plans to set up a fruit park in the Collectorate campus. It will be christened 75 th Independence Day Fruits’ Park.

Many types of fruit-bearing saplings will be planted to mark the 75 th Independence Day, The highlight of the initiative is that 75 district officials will plant each tree sapling. M. Pradeep Kumar, Collector, will lead the initiative. Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi City, G. Karthikeyan, Inspector General of Police, Santhosh Kumar, and Commissioner of Tiruchi Corporation, R. Vaithilingam are among the officials, who will plant tree saplings on Monday. District Revenue Officer, Revenue Divisional Officers and other heads of various departments will also plant saplings.

Each plant will have protective fencing. It will have a display board that contains the name and designation of the officer who planted it.

“It is not just an attempt to create awareness about tree plantation; officers will also be motivated to take up similar initiatives wherever they work by involving their colleagues,” the Collector told The Hindu.

Mr. Kumar says a mechanism will be evolved to maintain the park. On their part, the officers’ concerned will take up the responsibility of maintaining the saplings they have planted. Even if the officers are transferred, the replacement officers or the respective departments will take care of the maintenance.

The park will be showcased as a model for emulation elsewhere. All other basic facilities of a park will also be created. It will turn out to be a moment of nostalgia for the participating officers in the future. Two acres of land has been readied for planting the saplings, he adds.