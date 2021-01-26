Frontline workers honoured

Collector S. Sivarasu presents a medal for policewoman at the Republic Day celebration in Tiruchi on Tuesday.

26 January 2021 19:35 IST

TIRUCHI

Collector S. Sivarasu hoisted the national flag to celebrate 72nd Republic Day at the Armed Reserve ground here on Tuesday.

Accompanied by Superintendent of Police (in-charge) T. Senthilkumar, he inspected the guard of honour of the Armed Reserve police by travellilng on a decorated jeep. He also released balloons to mark the occasion.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Sivarasu later gave away certificates to 534 officers and employees of various departments for their meritorious service. Doctors, nurses, paramedical staff members, and other frontline workers were among those who distributed certificates for their service in the COVID-19. The officials of the department of public health were also awarded.

J. Loganathan, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi city, Z. Annie Vijaya, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi range, and A. Bavankumar Reddy, Deputy Commissioner, Law and Order, Tiruchi, were among those participated.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the district administration preferred to do away with the cultural programmes usually associated with the Republic Day celebrations. Similarly, except the officials and the policemen, others were discouraged from witnessing the celebrations in person. Instead of bringing the freedom fighters to the event, the revenue officials visited the houses of 10 of them and presented shawls as a token of recognizing their contribution to the freedom struggle. As per the Government Order, Grama Sabha meetings were not conducted in the villages.

Earlier, the Collector placed a wreath at the war memorial at Gandhi Market.

Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian hoisted the national flag at the function held in front of the Tiruchi Corporation building. S. Amuthavalli, City Engineer, was among those who participated. He also gave away certificates to 18 personnel for the service in the fight against COVID-19.

S. Palani, Superintending Engineer, State Highways, presided over the Republic Day programme held at its office in T.V.S. Tolgate. Divisional Engineer P. Vadivel, and senior officials present.