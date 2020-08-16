Frontline workers contract COVID-19 infection

TIRUCHI
Several healthcare workers and those on the frontline have been testing positive for COVID - 19 infection.
On Saturday, many frontline workers in Nagapattinam, Karur, Thanjavur and Tiruchi tested positive for the viral infection.
In Thanjavur, an assistant engineer of the State Highways department, a doctor at the Our Lady Of Health Hospital, and a driver, a staff nurse, and a doctor all from the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, a sanitary worker, an armed reserve policeman, revenue inspector at Kumbakonam municipality tested positive and were admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.
In Nagapattinam, a healthcare worker and a policeman of the Thittachery station tested positive.
In Tiruchi, at least eight policemen tested positive for the viral infection while some are in home quarantine.
“Frontline workers especially policemen and those in the civic body require protection as they are dealing with patients outside of the hospitals, including some who may be asymptomatic carriers of the virus. Even though they have face shields and protective equipment, they need to have days of rest and isolation so they do not contract the infection and do not spread it,” a senior health official said.
