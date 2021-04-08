From today Khajamalai campus will turn into COVID Care Centre

Tiruchi

08 April 2021 18:31 IST

Departments functioning from here will shift to Bharathidasan University main campus

With the City Corporation beginning to revive the COVID-19 care centre at the Khajamalai campus of the Bharathidasan University, the varsity departments hitherto functioning on the premises will shift to the main campus from Friday.

In the wake of a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases, the district administration readied the hostels in the campus for accommodating the asymptomatic patients. There are separate hostels for boys and girls on the campus.

The academic and administrative blocks will not be utilised, but the district administration has taken control of the entire premises to run the COVID Care Centre.

The Khajamalai campus accommodates departments of Economics, Education Technology, Social Work, Women Studies, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Department of Lifelong Learning, the Institute for Entrepreneurship and Career Development (IECD), the Bharathidasan University Technology Park (BUTP), Department of Remote Sensing and Academic Staff College.

Since online classes were being conducted, one of the hostels in the main campus would be utilised to accommodate these departments temporarily. According to university sources, a hostel constructed for the purpose of accommodating international students will be utilised for the purpose as it was done on the earlier occasion when the Khajamalai campus was taken over by the district administration for housing asymptomatic patients.

The staff attached to the Khajamalai campus have been given the option of utilising the transport services of the university.

Last time, the Khajamalai campus was under the control of the district administration for a few months at a stretch as COVID Care Centre. This time, too, the staff in the Khajamalai campus expect the duration of control under the district administration to extend into the next academic year.