Fresh supply of Covishield reaches Tiruchi

The district administration has increased the number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed at vaccination camps across the district. This follows arrival of fresh supplies and increase in demand following rising awareness, senior officials said.

Tiruchi district on Thursday night received 23,000 doses of Covishield following which vaccination camps across the district were organised. Within the corporation limits, each zone - Ariyamangalam, K. Abishekapuram, Srirangam, and Golden Rock - received 600 doses each. Special camps were organised at the zonal offices where the public lined up to get the jab. In the rural parts, of the 14 blocks in the district, 12 blocks were given 1,000 doses each.

“We expect these doses to be over by the end of the day. Around 2,000 doses have been reserved for special camps which will be conducted on Saturday or Sunday,” S. Ram Ganesh, Deputy Director of Health Services told The Hindu.

Usually, the district would receive around 12,000 to 15,000 doses in one go, and it would get used up within a day or two. The response from the public has been overwhelming, another health official said. “Whether it is 200 doses or 500, it gets over quickly. Following the increase in deaths during the second wave, the public, even those who hesitated earlier, are willing to get the shot,” they said.

However, for those who have already taken the first jab of Covaxin, the wait continues. The State was yet to receive the vaccine. “We have about 4,000 people waiting to take the second dose. A vehicle has gone from Tiruchi to Chennai for another consignment of vaccines, we are hoping it will be Covaxin,” a senior health official said.

The State usually refers to the number of registrations on the Cowin portal while allotting vaccines for the second dose, however, it will also depend upon the supply, he added.