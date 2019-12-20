Fresh lease of life awaits Ayekulam

THANJAVUR

The Ayekulam, an important waterbody in Kumbakonam town, is all set to become a recreational spot for both young and the old soon.

The work of reviving this tank, which used to serve as a source for replenishing of groundwater source in the area, was taken up by the civic body three years ago under self-sufficiency programme of the State government coinciding with the ‘mahamagam’ festivities held in 2016.

Initially it was proposed to reduce the size of the waterbody and create a vehicle parking area. However, this proposal was dropped following stiff resistance from the public and environmental activists.

The waterbody was desilted and compound walls were raised on three sides of the tank under the self-sufficiency programme, sources said.

Now, with a private company engaged in financial business coming forward to extend financial support under its Corporate Social Responsibility scheme, the Kumbakonam Municipality has drafted a new proposal to create a parking lot-cum-children play area on the front side, facing the road and create a walkers’ path around the tank with adequate illumination and natural shade.

Efforts to revive the canal links, both to receive water from the Cauvery and to drain excess water through other side into a drain canal, would also be initiated, sources said.

Meanwhile, the traders in the area have claimed that certain portion of the tank had been encroached after a proposal to ‘convert the open space’ near the Ayekulam into an open air theatre complex with park through public-private partnership mode under Built-Operate-Transfer mode mooted by the Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services in 2007.

The immediate action required from the civic body was that the tank which had been filled with flood water in the recent rain had to be cleaned again. As the waterbody was used as a dumping yard by locals in the recent past, the uncleared garbage started emanating bad smell once the water body filled up with flood water, they claimed.

They had also wanted the municipality to revive the inlet and outlet channels of the tank so that generation of mosquitoes could be contained during monsoon period.