Fresh COVID 19 cases come down

TIRUCHI
The eight districts in the central region reported less than 100 positive cases of COVID 19 on Friday.
Thanjavur district reported the only death in the region as per the bulletin issued by the Health Department. The district also reported the maximum of fresh positive cases with 22 persons testing positive for the virus, though it marked a drop from Thursday’s tally of 37 cases.
Tiruchi district was close behind with 20 fresh cases each and Tiruvarur reported 14 cases. Ten persons tested positive in Nagapattinam, eight in Pudukottai, seven in Karur and three in Ariyalur. Perambalur reported no fresh case for the second consecutive day on Friday.
A 74-year-old man from Thanjavur with pre-existing conditions of diabetes mellitus and hypertension died of COVID 19 pneumonia at a private hospital in the town on Wednesday.
According to the bulletin,Thanjavur district had 236 active cases including positive persons under home treatment as on Friday followed by Tiruchi with 201 cases. There were 132 active cases in Nagapattinam district, 100 in Tiruvarur,77 in Karur, 59 in Pudukottai, 14 in Ariyalur and three in Perambalur.
