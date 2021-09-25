Fresh cases go up in central region

TIRUCHI

The central region reported 320 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, a significant rise compared to the previous day’s tally of 275. Four patients succumbed to the illness in the region - two from Tiruvarur, and one each from Thanjavur and Pudukottai.

In Thanjavur district, 73 patients tested positive. A marked increase was reported in Tiruvarur district with 68 fresh cases. Tiruchi recorded 63 fresh cases. Meanwhile, 14 people who had been undergoing treatment at Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital recovered from the infection and were discharged.

Nagapattinam recorded 33 fresh cases and Pudukottai 26. The number of cases in Karur witnessed a slight increase with 20 patients reporting positive. Mayiladuthurai, meanwhile, registered a dip with 18 fresh cases reported. Perambalur district registered 10 fresh cases, while Ariyalur reported a significant dip and reported nine cases, the lowest in the region.