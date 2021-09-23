Fresh cases go up in central region

The central region reported 316 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a significant rise compared to the previous day's record. Seven patients succumbed to the illness in the region. Of the seven, four hailed from Thanjavur, and one each from Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai.

In Thanjavur district, 89 patients tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. A marked increase was reported in Tiruchi with 81 fresh cases. Meanwhile, a total of 21 people who had been undergoing treatment at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital recovered from the infection and were discharged.

Tiruvarur recorded 47 fresh cases, while Nagapattinam reported 30. In Pudukottai, 23 patients reported COVID-19 positive, and in Mayiladuthurai, 20. The number of cases in Karur witnessed a slight dip with 11 patients testing positive, and in Ariyalur, nine. Perambalur district remained unaffected by the increase in cases in its neighbouring districts. On Thursday, six patients tested COVID-19 positive in the district.