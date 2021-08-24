Fresh cases drop below 300 in central region

2 deaths in Perambalur, one each in Tiruvarur, Thanjavur

The number of fresh cases in the central districts dropped below 300 on Tuesday with 289 persons testing positive.

Four patients, two from Perambalur district and one each from Tiruvarur and Thanjavur districts, died due to complications arising out of the infection in the region, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Thanjavur district, which has been reporting the maximum number of fresh cases in recent days, saw the daily figure come down below 100. Ninety-eight persons tested positive in the district

followed by 46 in Tiruchi, 36 in Nagapattinam, 34 in Tiruvarur, 25 in Pudukottai, 19 in Mayiladuthurai, 13 in Karur and 11 in Ariyalur. Perambalur remained at the bottom of the table in the region with seven fresh cases.

Thanjavur continued to have the most number of active cases with 1,115 patients under treatment, including those under home treatment, as on Tuesday.

There were 605 active cases in Tiruchi, 414 in Tiruvarur, 411 in Nagapattinam, 312 in Pudukottai, 244 in Mayiladuthurai, 186 in Karur, 165 in Ariyalur and 68 in Perambalur.

Vaccination camps

Vaccination camps would be held at the following places in the city on Wednesday:

Three-hundred fifty doses of Covishield would be administered at each of the camps to be held at Bishop Heber Higher Secondary School, Teppakulam; SIT, Ariyamangalam; S.M.Higher Secondary School, Woraiyur; and Corporation Middle School, Subramaniapuram.

Eight hundred doses of Covaxin would be administered at the camp to be held at Thevar Hall on West Boulevard Road. All camps would begin at 9.30 a.m.