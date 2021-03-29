Fresh cases cross 300 mark in central region

The central region on Monday reported a further spike in COVID-19 with 332 persons testing positive for the virus. Of them, 130 hailed from Thanjavur district.

A sharp increase in fresh cases was reported in Tiruvarur, Tiruchi and Nagapattinam districts too. Two deaths were reported —one each in Karur and Nagapattinam.

A 78-year-old woman with a history of dyslipidemia from Karur and a 78-year-old man with comorbidities, including chronic kidney disease, diabetes and hypertension, from Nagapattinam succumbed to the infection.

In Thanjavur, 130 patients reported positive, continuing the trend of reporting a sharp rise in cases. Meanwhile, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi both reported 58 fresh cases each. Health officials in both districts maintained that the spike in cases were isolated incidents and did not expose any clusters.

As many as 56 patients reported positive in Nagapattinam. It was 18 in Pudukottai. Karur recorded eight fresh cases and Ariyalur and Perambalur two each.