Fresh cases cross 1,000 mark in central region

The number of fresh cases of COVID- 19 crossed the 1,000 mark in the central region with as many as 1,299 persons testing positive for the virus in the nine districts on Thursday. A lone death was reported from Tiruchi district, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts continued to report the major chunk of fresh cases in the region. While 465 persons tested positive in Tiruchi district, 346 fresh cases were reported in Thanjavur. Such high numbers were witnessed in April last year.

All the other seven districts in the region reported less than 100 cases. Ninety persons tested positive in Tiruvarur, 82 in Perambalur, 76 in Pudukottai, 69 in Karur, 57 in Nagapattinam, 58 in Mayiladuthurai and 56 in Ariyalur.

Tiruchi had the maximum of 2,464 patients under treatment, including home treatment, among the districts in the region. Thanjavur had 1,067 active cases, Perambalur 444, Tiruvarur 337, Nagapattinam 250, Karur 244, Mayiladuthurai 241, Pudukottai 182 and Ariyalur 135.