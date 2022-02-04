Fresh cases continue to decrease in central districts

A total of 1,065 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in the central districts on Friday, reflecting a significant decrease from the previous day. Three deaths — one each in Airyalur, Thanjavur and Tiruchi — were also recorded as per data made available by the State Health Department.

Tiruchi district had the highest number of fresh cases on Friday with 266, though it was lower than Thursday’s tally of 301. Thanjavur followed with 241 fresh cases. One hundred and twenty-nine people tested positive in Tiruvarur, while Karur had 107 new cases.

In the below-100 tally, Nagapattinam reported 87 new cases, (from 103 the previous day). Pudukottai had 78 new cases, (down from 91 on Thursday), and Ariyalur had 72. Mayiladuthurai had 56 fresh cases, lower than its tally of 70 on Thursday.

Perambalur had the lowest number of cases, with 29 on Friday.