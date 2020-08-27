Fresh batch of MBA students motivated by illustrious alumni at NIT-T

Interaction sessions with alumni members holding senior positions in leading industries motivated incoming batch of MBA students of Department of Management Studies, National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi (NIT-T) in no small measure, on Tuesday.

The inauguration of online classes for the 42nd batch of students witnessed participation of Subramanian Natarajan Ezhil, Business Head, Saint Gobain; and Swaminathan Mani, Vice-President and Head Analyst, Tech Mahindra, both old students, highlighting the advantage of pursuing MBA course at NIT-T. The distinctive culture of the institution sets it apart from other institutions, they said.

Presiding over, Mini Shaji Thomas, NIT-T Director, said the institution was on course to becoming a globally-recognised entity, citing the advantages of pursuing management degree in a multi-disciplinary institution. There were extensive opportunities to interact with stakeholders of other departments, she said.

On online classes, Prof. Mini Shaji Thomas said virtual access to e-books has been created for the students.

The three day orientation programme encompassing various sessions and activities by reputed industry leaders will get to a close on Thursday.

Ganesh Mahadevan, Director and Lead Consultant at Kanzen Institute Asia Pacific Pvt; and Rajini Sriraman Vice-President- HR, Esskay Structures Inc. engaged the students on the first day of the orientation programme. They presented insights into the current state of the corporate houses to the budding managers and entrepreneurs to understand and realize the wide-array of opportunities available at the very outset of their career.

The interaction session witnessed the guest speakers explain impact of the pandemic across sectors and the way students should equip themselves to be industry-ready.

The event was conducted in keeping with the safety guidelines of the government. The DoMS has been a providing a holistic educational experience to the students befitting the concentration accorded for managerial aspecgts by industries, Head of the Department P. Sridevi said.