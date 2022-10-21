Frequents spells of rain cause flooding in Tiruchi’s Thillai Nagar

General view of a rain-damaged road in Thillai Nagar 1st Cross. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

As yet another bout of rainy weather hits the city, residents of homes in low-lying areas of Thillai Nagar 1st Cross Road (East) are bracing themselves for waterlogging, a new problem that has added to the challenges caused by the ongoing underground drainage work.

“I have been living here since the 1970s, and this is the third time in 20 days that our ground floor has been flooded after the rains began in late September,” Ashok D. Gandhi, 68, told The Hindu.

The businessman said that he and his wife Varsha, 63, had to shift out temporarily to a friend’s home as they were unable to cope with the inundation of at least six inches of rainwater contaminated with sewage on their ground floor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Gandhi and five other residents submitted a petition on October 19 to the local Corporation authorities, and senior government officials in Chennai highlighting their plight.

“My wife slipped and injured her left knee while trying to clear the water, making her bed-ridden for a while. We had to hire workers to drain out the sewage and clean the house. The silt is hard to remove when it dries up. Since the re-laid main road is several feet higher than our house, there is no way to drain the excess water. High speed humps on either ends of the road keep the water stagnant,” rued Mr. Gandhi.

R. Sridhar, an advocate living nearby, said that the situation had become difficult especially since most homes were occupied by senior citizens living alone. “We have to spend extra on cleaning our homes, and have to buy drinking water because the Corporation supply has become erratic. The risk of slipping on the slushy pavements is high,” he said.

Many residents said that new roads had created a height difference of at least three feet between the thresholds of old buildings and the thoroughfare in recent years. The flooded basement parking lot of an apartment block in the locality had left many vehicles marooned inside for a while.

“When connecting old homes in this area, the drainage pipes should be installed at a lower level,” suggested homeowner A.V. Narayanan. “Currently, even our regular rainwater harvesting systems cannot handle the copious amount of water because of this structural change.”

When contacted, Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan told The Hindu that the problem would be looked into soon.