Frequent water contamination leaves residents worried in Tiruchi

Frequent incidents of sewage mixing with drinking water and cases of diarrhoea have triggered health concerns among residents in Tiruchi.

A few weeks ago, residents in Thennur and Thillainagar areas complained of a spurt in diarrhoea cases in their locality because of poor quality of drinking water. “There have been cases of mild fever, vomiting, and stomach discomfort in children and senior citizens. Some of the affected persons availed treatment at the nearby clinics,” said T. Prasanth, a resident of Thennur.

About 10 cases of Diarrhoea were reported in Melur area in Srirangam, a few days ago, due to drinking water contamination. A minor leakage of the sewer line was found on Teppakulam Street in Melur and the leakage was fixed.

Official sources said the contamination of the drinking water was caused by a public utility service provider, who had damaged the pipelines, leading to the mixing of sewage and drinking water.

Special medical camps were conducted in the affected areas to check and monitor the condition of the residents. Apart from that health camps are conducted in every ward, particularly in vulnerable areas.

According to residents, many areas in the city had been facing similar cases of damage to drinking water and sewage pipes. They say that the drinking water and sewer pipes connected to the houses were damaged while undertaking roadwork, resulting in water contamination.

“The officials should take steps to prevent seepage of sewage into drinking water pipelines to ensure the safety of the public,” said N. Jamaludeen, a civic activist.

Officials taking action

A senior Corporation official said: “Necessary steps are being taken to check pipeline leaks or damage in areas where roadwork is being carried out. Congested residential areas would be brought under health surveillance and officials are engaged in chlorinating the water and are monitoring the chlorine level.”

Similarly, residents, especially children of Keela Theru in Vayalogam village in the Pudukottai district were affected with diarrhoea due to water contamination.

Following the incident, the officials repaired the damaged pipeline and are carrying out door-to-door visit to chlorinate water and check for contamination.

