Frequent traffic snarls pose hardship to motorists in Tiruchi

Frequent traffic snarls on roads leading to Chathiram Bus Stand from Cauvery bridge and on the opposite direction pose hardship to motorists in the city.

Though the road from the Cauvery bridge to Chathiram Bus Stand via Mela Chinthamani, particularly around Anna Statue, is considered as prone to traffic snarls for some time, the issue has emerged as headache for motorists, traffic police personnel, pedestrians and others. It is common to see vehicles lining up for a long distance from the traffic signal near Cauvery bridge to Anna Statue.

In peak hours-between 8.30 a.m. and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and 8.30 p.m., the vehicle users have to spend at least 10 to 15 minutes on the stretch. The motorists, who try to pass the stretch as early as possible, invariably happen to form two lines. The situation is chaotic around the Anna Statue when the motorists to turn towards Chathiram Bus Stand and the Karur road. It is around the statue, where motorists from Melachinthamani and vehicles from the Karur road drive towards Chathiram Bus Stand. It create traffic snarls when the motorists from three directions vie one another to drive past.

It was to provide more space for the motorists, the officials reduced the boundary of the Annna Statue some time ago. The decision supported the move to an extent. But the acceleration in the volume of vehicles including public and private has again compounded the situation.

“We invariably get caught in traffic jams on the stretch whenever we use cars to enter the city’s main areas from Srirangam and Thiruvanaikoil. It not only irritates the motorists but also cost time and energy,” says M. Selva of Srirangam.

“It requires a detail study to find out the causes of traffic jams. The traffic police in consultation with the State Highways and Tiruchi Corporation should work out a workable solution to the issue,” says N. Anguvel, a trader at Melachinthamani.