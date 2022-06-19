Frequent traffic snarls irk motorists

Traffic snarls have become order of the day on Heber Road and Bharathidasan Road in Tiruchi | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Frequent traffic snarls on Heber Road and Bharathidasan Road nearParangiri Velupillai Park in Cantonment irk motorists.

As per the existing system, the vehicles that proceed towards Melapudur and Head Post Office from Puthur and Anna Nagar will have to take a cut by entering Heber Road before rejoining Bharathidasan Road. There is a bus stop near the Court behind the Parangiri Velupillai Park. Whenever the city buses stop at the bus stop for loading or offloading passengers, vehicles are held up for a few meters, thereby disrupting the smooth flow of vehicular movement.

Similarly, vehicles line up in large numbers waiting for the green signal to join on Bharathidasan Road.

The city police introduced the system about 15 years ago after noticing traffic snarls on Bharathidasan Road due to the operation of the Court bus stop near Parangiri Velupillai Park. The police then shifted the bus stop behind the park.

Though the change in the system did yield some expected results for four to five years in the beginning, the efficiency of the system began to go down subsequently, mainly due to enormous growth in vehicle population.

It was with a view to finding a solution to the issue, the Tiruchi City Corporation mooted an idea to expand the width of the Bharathidasan Road near the Court by utilising a portion of the Parangiri Velupillai Park about five years ago. The Corporation officials thought that vehicles could be allowed straight on Bharathidasan Road by clearly earmarking space for the city buses for loading passengers. They also held few meetings with the traffic police officials to execute the plan. However, the plan is still pending.

“There is no need for diverting the vehicles if we earmark space for the city buses to load passengers. The Corporation and the city police should study the plan in detail,” says M. Sakthivel of Cantonment.

There are citizens, who propose the shifting of the Court bus stop near the ending point of the Anna Nagar link Road near MGR roundabout.

They said the city police should also study the pros and cons of shifting the bus stop to the end point of the Anna Nagar link road in order to find a good solution.