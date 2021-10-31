Frequent spells of rain hit Deepavali business

Tiruchi

31 October 2021 19:37 IST

The worst affected are the pavement vendors

Intermittent rain has hit textile business hard in Tiruchi. With just three days left for Deepavali, the last Sunday prior to the festival is considered the peak business period in a year. It is then that shoppers throng in large numbers to buy dress materials for their loved ones.

Though scepticism prevails among textile traders on achieving their target this year due to the poor purchasing power among the people in the wake of unprecedented job loss due to COVID-19 pandemic, the traders have piled up stocks to cash in on the basic demand in the festival season. But continuous rain is playing spoilsport.

The city has experienced moderate to heavy rainfall for the last few days. It was expected that the business would reach its peak on Sunday. But it registered at least three spells of rain from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday alone, thereby forcing the people to cancel or postpone their shopping plan. The major business streets such as NSB Road, Singarathope, Big Bazaar, Nandi Koil Street, Super Bazaar and Teppakulam Post Officer road looked crowded and deserted on and off due to the intermittent spells. Shopping was affected as customers had to run for safety now and then.

The phenomenon has affected all traders including retail and wholesale traders. The pavement vendors were the worst hit. While they lost golden business hours, the frequent rain made life difficult for them as the dress materials also had to be protected from getting drenched..

“Each and every minute in the last week prior to Deepavali is important for us. But the rain has diminished our hope. Many traders have piled up stock by availing loans at excessive interest rates. We do not know how to clear the stock,” says R. Akilan, a seasonal trader.

With the meteorological department predicting more rain in the next few days, traders are keeping their fingers crossed.