Frequent seizure of cash leads to intensified vehicle checks in Karur

Close on the heels of frequent seizure of cash, election officials have intensified vehicle checks in the district.

Of the four Assembly constituencies: Karur, Aravakurichi, Krishnarayapuram and Kulithalai in the district, the first and second have been classified as sensitive constituencies in terms of expenditure. Even before the announcement of poll dates, main political parties such as DMK and AIADMK swung into election mode and intensified electioneering. There were allegations that many voters in Karur constituency were given stainless steel plates, saris and dhoties. Many believe that the first round of distribution is over and more rounds are to follow once the seat sharing talks end and candidates are announced by the AIADMK and the DMK.

On their part, the officials have put the election machinery on alert to seize illegal cash, gifts and materials. At least six instances of transport of cash and materials were reported in the district since the model code of conduct came into being.

On Sunday, a team of officials intercepted a car on Karur-Erode road. They found cash to the tune of ₹67,500 in it. Sivabalan of Madurantagam in Chengalpet district, who was travelling in the car, did not possess valid documents for the cash. The cash was subsequently seized and handed over to the Treasury Department. In another incident, the officials seized ₹ 1.05 lakh from Sudhakaran of Mannachallur. It was seized when the officials checked his vehicle at Vathiam in Kulithalai constituency.

With the two seizures on Sunday, the total amount seized in the district has gone up to about ₹8 lakh since the enforcement of model code of conduct took effect on February 26.

Collector S. Malarvizhi said that vehicle checks had been intensified in different parts of the district. Eighteen static surveillance teams and 18 flying squads have been formed to enforce model code of conduct. They have been tasked to check all vehicles entering the district and they would function on round the clock basis. They have been asked to check the distribution of cash or gifts to voters if any. Karur and Aravakurichi constituencies have been brought under close surveillance, she added.