Frequent power disruptions haunt residents of Thiruvanaikoil

Frequent disruptions in power supply over the last few days have troubled the residents of Thiruvanaikoil in the city.

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) distributes power to Thiruvanaikoil and a few areas of Srirangam by transmitting power to Thiruvanaikoil substation through high tension lines from Thatchankurichi via Srirangam substation.

The power supply was thrown out of gear on last Thursday morning in most parts of Thiruvanaikoil after a HT transmission tower on Kollidam riverbed tilted in heavy water flow near Alagiripuram. Tangedco officials restored the power supply gradually by tapping power from other lines from the substations in Srirangam, Samayapuram and Kambarasampettai.

The next day saw the collapse of another tower near the new Kollidam bridge. A few parts of Thiruvanaikoil went without power supply for a few hours. Local residents complain that power supply has been erratic since Thursday last. While several areas of Thiruvanaikoil had no power for most part of a day, some areas have been witnessing multiple disruptions both in day and night hours. They say the power goes out at least three to four times daily.

“We encountered power disruptions three times on Tuesday. With no power supply between 9 p.m and 1.30 a.m, we spent a sleepless night,” said S. Muthuvel of Thiruvanakoil.

Srirangam and Thiruvanaikoil received moderate rain at night on Monday and Tuesday. It is said that the residents faced power disruptions during the rain as well.

When contacted, a senior Tangedco official told The Hindu that it was true that power supply was disrupted for a few hours after the HT power line tower collapsed at Alagiripuram. However, subsequent disruptions were not directly related to the incident. A day-long disruption was due to the scheduled power suspension for maintenance. Other disruptions were due to the impact of the rain.

Another official said some issues in power distribution were bound to happen when the supply was maintained by sourcing power from other substations. Some issues were creeping up here and there since the supply was maintained to Thiruvanaikoil from Srirangam and other substations. The issues would be sorted out very soon.

