Frequent power cuts across Tiruchi torment residents

TIRUCHI

Voltage fluctuations and frequent suspension of power supply, particularly during the night, in several parts of Tiruchi have caused serious concern among residents.

A section of residents say that power disruptions occur almost every day without prior announcement, making it difficult to carry out daily chores. The outages are a nightmare to the residents, especially elders and children, due to the soaring temperature.

In the past few days, power outages have been frequent in several areas including KK Nagar, Cantonment, Karumandapam, Srinivasa Nagar, Kattur, Thendral Nagar, Edamalaipatti Pudur, Crawford, Ponmalai, Thillai Nagar and Palakkarai.

Power cuts usually last at least two to three hours between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Apart from load shedding during night, power cuts are enforced in the afternoons between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

“We have been encountering frequent power cuts in the last few days. We find it difficult to sleep during night,” contends M. Jone Clarie, a resident of Kattur. She says the power supply usually goes off around 10 p.m. and takes about two hours for resumption.

Consumers complain about voltage fluctuations, which render air-conditioners and other electric appliances unusable. They claim that calls to the EB complaint number evoke no response, more so at night.

“The interruptions are so frequent that inverter batteries could not get recharged within the short spells when power is available. Due to low voltage, the inverter becomes dysfunctional,” says N. Jamaludeen, a resident of Anna Nagar.

When contacted, a senior official from TANGEDCO said that there were complaints of power disruptions from a few areas, but the problem was mainly due to overload. “Increasing temperature and high demands are the main reasons for power outages. The issue will be resolved once the maintenance works are resumed. The scheduled power cuts will be notified soon,” he added.

